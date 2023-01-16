.

Judas Priest Featured In Rock Hall Inductee Insights Video Series

January 16, 2023

(hennemusic) Heavy metal legends Judas Priest are featured in the latest edition of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame's "Inductee Insights" video series.

"Through several decades, #RockHall2022 Inductee Judas Priest has proven that heavy metal is an art form and consists of a community where all are welcome," says the Rock Hall. "Take a closer look in this next episode of Inductee Insights."

The UK band were honored by the Rock Hall last November with the Musical Excellence Award, which is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Inducted were current members Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarist Glenn Tipton and drummer Scott Travis, along with former members K.K. Downing (guitar), Les Binks (drums) and late drummer Dave Holland.

