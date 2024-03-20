Judas Priest Top Two U.S. Charts With 'Invincible Shield'

Judas Priest's new studio album "Invincible Shield" debuted at No. 1 on two Billboard charts in the United States, and claimed the No. 18 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart.

"Invincible Shield" claimed the top spot on both the Hard Music Album Sales Chart and the Hard Rock Albums Music Chart, and came in at No. 2 on the Overall Albums Chart and the Digital Albums Chart.

As we previously reported, "Invincible Shield" almost topped the album chart in the U.K with a No. 2 debut, which is also the highest chart position the British metal legends have ever held in their native U.K.

"Invincible Shield" was kept from the No. 1 position on the chart for the week dated March 14th through 20th.by pop star Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine", according to The Official Charts Company, that also revealed that the No. 2 debut is a career high for the band, that previously peaked at No. 4 with their iconic 1980 album "British Steel".

Elsewhere in the world, "Invincible Shield", the band's 19th studio album, did top the charts including their No. debut in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland.

"Invincible Shield" saw the band reunite with producer Andy Sneap (who also if a touring member of the group), who was behind the nobs of their 2018 effort "Firepower", that incidentally gave the band their highest U.S. chart position at No. 5.

