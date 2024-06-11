Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg

(Chipster) Judas Priest have announced leg 2 of their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over new markets in North America this fall with an additional 23 performances. All shows will feature music from their highly-anticipated album Invincible Shield.
Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC and makes stops in Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Spokane, WA; Portland, OR; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26.
Full ticketing and tour dates are available below. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.
JUDAS PRIEST: INVINCIBLE SHIELD LEG 2 TOUR DATES:
Fri Sep 13 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sat Sep 14 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort*
Tue Sep 17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thu Sep 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
Sat Sep 21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Sun Sep 22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center*
Tue Sep 24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*
Wed Sep 25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena
Fri Sep 27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center
Sun Sep 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^
Tue Oct 1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Thu Oct 3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
Sat Oct 5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center
Sun Oct 6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Wed Oct 9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena
Thu Oct 10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds
Sat Oct 12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^
Sun Oct 13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*
Tue Oct 15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
Wed Oct 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
Fri Oct 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Sun Oct 20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena
Tue Oct 22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Thu Oct 24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Oct 26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
*Not A Live Nation Date
^Festival Date
