Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg

(Chipster) Judas Priest have announced leg 2 of their Invincible Shield Tour with special guest Sabaton. The all-time greats will take over new markets in North America this fall with an additional 23 performances. All shows will feature music from their highly-anticipated album Invincible Shield.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 13 at Bell Centre in Montreal, QC and makes stops in Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Spokane, WA; Portland, OR; Los Angeles, CA; Phoenix, AZ and more before wrapping up with three shows in Texas on October 22, 24 and 26.

Full ticketing and tour dates are available below. Metalheads are in for the show of a lifetime as few rock or metal acts remain as much of a must-see live attraction as Judas Priest.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 12. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, June 14 at 10am local time at judaspriestinvincibleshield.com.

JUDAS PRIEST: INVINCIBLE SHIELD LEG 2 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 13 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat Sep 14 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort*

Tue Sep 17 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Sep 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

Sat Sep 21 - Cedar Rapids, IA - Alliant Energy PowerHouse

Sun Sep 22 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center*

Tue Sep 24 - Rochester, MN - Mayo Civic Center Arena*

Wed Sep 25 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena

Fri Sep 27 - Rockford, IL - BMO Center

Sun Sep 29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life - Festival^

Tue Oct 1 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Thu Oct 3 - Billings, MT - First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Sat Oct 5 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center

Sun Oct 6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Wed Oct 9 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

Thu Oct 10 - Portland, OR - Alaska Airlines' Theater of the Clouds

Sat Oct 12 - Sacramento, CA - After Shock Festival^

Sun Oct 13 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Tue Oct 15 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Wed Oct 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

Fri Oct 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Sun Oct 20 - Loveland, CO - Blue Arena

Tue Oct 22 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Thu Oct 24 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Oct 26 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

*Not A Live Nation Date

^Festival Date

