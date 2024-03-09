Judas Priest Stream New Album 'Invincible Shield'

(hennemusic) Judas Priest is streaming its newly-released album, “Invincible Shield.” The iconic UK band’s 19th studio set is produced by Andy Sneap, who also doubles as a touring member of the group in place of Glenn Tipton following his retirement from full-time touring a few years ago while dealing with Parkinson’s Disease; Tipton is featured as both a songwriter and guitarist on the 2024 record.

Sneap previously oversaw production of 2018’s “Firepower”, which delivered Judas Priest its highest-charting US album when it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

The group launched “Invincible Shield” with the lead single, “Panic Attack”, last fall after revealing news of the project during an October 7 appearance at the Power Trip festival in Indio, CA.

The day before the album’s release, the band also previewed the record at a series of listening parties at various metal bars in 30 cities around the world.

Get tour details and stream "Invincible Shield" in full here.

Related Stories

Judas Priest Tribute Ronnie James Dio and Lemmy On New Album

Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party

Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup

Judas Priest Stream New Song 'The Serpent and the King'

News > Judas Priest

Share this article: