Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett Lead BEACH IT! Lineup

(The GreenRoom) Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett have been named as the headliners for the inaugural BEACH IT! Music Festival that will take place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, VA, on Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25.

The three-day, two-stage festival's main stage will also host performances by Riley Green, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jameson Rodgers, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Cole Swindell, Lily Rose and Hailey Whitters. Dee Jay Silver is set to perform between sets.

BEACH IT! is bringing trending newcomers on a stacked second-stage lineup, "Next From Nashville." Fans will get a glimpse of country music's most exciting new acts including Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Tyler Braden, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Ashland Craft, Madeline Edwards, Erin Kinsey, Pillbox Patti, Peytan Porter and Aaron Raitiere.

At BEACH IT!, fans will be able to enjoy the vibrant coastal city of Virginia Beach, home to a flourishing local culinary scene, rich history, a variety of arts and entertainment and family-friendly attractions.

Three-day GA and VIP passes for the new, highly-anticipated summer event will go on-sale beginning February 21 at 10am ET at BEACHITFestival.com. The festival will also offer a special Locals/Military Only Presale with no service fees on passes, this Saturday at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater from 10am-4pm ET.

