Parker McCollum Shares 'I Ain't Going Nowhere' To Announce New Album

(True Public Relations) Parker McCollum has revealed the title and cover of his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 via MCA Nashville. Set to showcase depth in his songwriting and the evolvement of his artistry, the project will include McCollum's new song, "I Ain't Going Nowhere," out everywhere now.

Written by McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall and Liz Rose, the up-tempo track is told from a restless dreamer's perspective - caught between the enticing pull of wanderlust and that special person that makes staying in one place more than worth it.

"'I Ain't Going Nowhere' really is kind of a testament to where I'm at in my life right now. I've spent so much time on the road and touring and living on a tour bus and in a van since I was basically a kid and never thought I would settle down or slow down at all. And not to say I'm really slowing down, but, certainly have settled down and found that person that makes it worth it when you have a place to come home to that is not a tour bus or a highway. That was kind of the idea we were going with behind 'I Ain't Going Nowhere'." -Parker McCollum

"I Ain't Going Nowhere" follows the lead single from Never Enough, "Handle On You," now Top-10-and-climbing on country radio and surpassing 90 million global streams. Also set to be featured on Never Enough is McCollum's recent release "Stoned," which marked the fast-rising star's highest streaming debut to date, with MusicRow praising it's a "crashing, bluesy ballad," and McCollum is "as terrific as ever."

This month McCollum kicked off a packed 2023 touring schedule selling out shows in Columbus, Detroit and Cincinnati. In addition to headlining dates in major markets, the dedicated road-warrior can be seen performing at some of country music's high-profile festivals including Stagecoach, Country Thunder and iHeartCountry Festival, plus sharing the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church later this year.

