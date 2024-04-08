Parker McCollum Scores His Fourth Consecutive No 1 with 'Burn It Down'

(TPR) Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has earned his fourth consecutive #1 single at Country radio with his explosive hit song, "Burn It Down." The song tops both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week.

Written by McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, the smoldering track off his most recent album, Never Enough, follows the album's first single, the heartbreakingly vulnerable "Handle On You," which also climbed the charts to take the #1 spot.

On Sunday, fans got to see Parker take the stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards to perform "Burn It Down" with special guest and vocal powerhouse, Brittney Spencer. The two ignited the main stage for one of the most unforgettable performances of the evening.

Recently, Parker announced 13 additional tour stops on his current Burn It Down Tour - taking him to the West Coast and some of the biggest venues in the country.

