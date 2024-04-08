Parker McCollum Scores His Fourth Consecutive No 1 with 'Burn It Down'

(TPR) Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has earned his fourth consecutive #1 single at Country radio with his explosive hit song, "Burn It Down." The song tops both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week.
Written by McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, the smoldering track off his most recent album, Never Enough, follows the album's first single, the heartbreakingly vulnerable "Handle On You," which also climbed the charts to take the #1 spot.
On Sunday, fans got to see Parker take the stage at the 2024 CMT Music Awards to perform "Burn It Down" with special guest and vocal powerhouse, Brittney Spencer. The two ignited the main stage for one of the most unforgettable performances of the evening.
Recently, Parker announced 13 additional tour stops on his current Burn It Down Tour - taking him to the West Coast and some of the biggest venues in the country.
Parker McCollum Extends Burn It Down Tour
Parker McCollum To Burn It Down With New Tour
Parker McCollum Added As Headliner Of Gulf Coast Jam
BMI Hosts Parker McCollum's First-Ever No. 1 Party
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards- Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64- more
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video- Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach Ready to Rumble with Welcome to Rockville
Ross Valory - All of the Above
5 Star: Judas Priest - Invincible Shield
Sites and Sounds: Festival Season Heats Up in Arkansas
Sammy Hagar Rocks 'I Love This Bar' In Tribute To Toby Keith At CMT Awards
Firehouse Lead Singer CJ Snare Dead At 64
Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Return On Mike Portnoy
Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'Second Helping' 50th Anniversary
Singled Out: Alberta Cross and Band Of Skulls' 'Born In Amazement'
AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video
Motley Crue's New Music A 'Powerful Cross Between Country And Hip-Hop'