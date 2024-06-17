Parker McCollum Receives Special Surprise For His Birthday

(TPR) Parker McCollum celebrated his birthday weekend by joining his biggest musical influence and Country music icon, George Strait, for a sold-out show in College Station, TX.
The concert achieved a major milestone by breaking the record for largest US ticketed show with 110, 905 fans in attendance. Making the occasion even more memorable, McCollum was presented with an RIAA Certified Platinum plaque by UMG Nashville Chair & CEO, Cindy Mabe, for his explosive track, "Burn It Down."
The song was a massive hit with fans and critics alike and its music video recently took home the ACM Award for "Visual Media of the Year." McCollum was also joined on-stage by Brittney Spencer at this year's CMT Awards for a steamy performance of the song which quickly became one of the standout performances of the evening.
