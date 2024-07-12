Parker McCollum Adds Dates To Burn It Down Tour

(TPR) Multi-Platinum selling and award-winning Country superstar, Parker McCollum, has been taking the nation by storm with his Burn It Down Tour and has now expanded the trek.

Known for being one of today's most exciting live performers in Country music, McCollum is joined on the tour by fellow showstoppers Corey Kent and Chayce Beckham, as well as rising supporting acts Ashley Cooke, Catie Offerman, Dasha, Elvie Shane, George Birge, Kassi Ashton, Kylie Morgan, MacKenzie Porter and Owen Riegling.

Today, McCollum has announced two additional tour stops to round out the year with special guests Randy Rogers Band. Tickets for these newly added tour dates go on-sale on Friday, July 19th at 10am CDT.

Newly Added Dates:

12.27.24 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

12.28.24 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena

