L.A. Guns Preview New Album With 'You Betray'

L.A. Guns have shared a lyric video for their new single, "You Betray", which comes from their forthcoming new studio album, "Black Diamonds", that arrives on April 14th.

Freeman Promotions sent over these details: Produced by founding member and guitarist, Tracii Guns, 'Black Diamonds' is a tour-de-force of rock 'n roll that fans have come to expect from the long-running hard rockers.

Written and recorded over the course of 2022, 'Black Diamonds' sees Tracii Guns, Phil Lewis and company continuing on the same successful and inspiring sonic journey that they've been taking on their most recent albums, 'Checkered Past', 'The Devil You Know', and 'The Missing Peace'.

The band doesn't shy away from flexing their hard rock influences as they always have, but also incorporate more introspective acoustic tracks reflective of their classic rock influences from the '70s. This makes for a potent and highly listenable cocktail of an album in 'Black Diamonds'.

Since their self-titled debut in 1988 to their widely praised recent suite of "comeback" albums, L.A. GUNS, led by Tracii Guns and Phil Lewis, have always delivered solid rock 'n roll to their fans. Since core members Tracii and Phil reunited under the banner of L.A. Guns in 2017, a rekindling of the band's creative energy has been continuing unabated over the course of, now, four studio albums. 'Black Diamonds' shows no signs of this renaissance slowing down...

