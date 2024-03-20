Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction Leads Grammy Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

Guns N' Roses blockbuster debut album, "Appetite For Destruction" and the Doobie Brothers hit song "What A Fool Believe", are among the 10 recordings that are set to be inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame this year.
The inductions will for the very first time this year take place during a special Grammy Hall Of Fame Gala and Concert that will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at the NOVO Theater in Los Angeles.
"We're proud to unveil the diverse mix of recordings entering the Grammy Hall Of Fame in its 50th year," Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in a statement. "The music showcased here has played a pivotal role in shaping our cultural landscape, and it's a true honor to recognize these albums and recordings, along with the profound influence each has had on music and beyond."
"The artists, songwriters, producers, and engineers who composed this year's inducted recordings are a reflection of the sheer talent and hard work that goes into creating such seminal music," Grammy Museum President/CEO Michael Sticka said in a statement. "It's a privilege to be able to welcome these new additions into our distinguished catalog and celebrate the recordings at our inaugural gala on May 21."
2024 Grammy Hall Of Fame Inducted Recordings:
De La Soul - 3 Feet High And Rising
Tommy Boy (1989) (Album)
Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction
Geffen (1987) (Album)
Buena Vista Social Club - Buena Vista Social Club
World Circuit/Nonesuch (1997) (Album)
Donna Summer - "I Feel Love"
Casablanca (1977) (Single)
Charley Pride - "Kiss An Angel Good Mornin'"
RCA Victor (1971) (Single)
Wanda Jackson - "Let's Have A Party"
Capitol (1960) (Single)
Lauryn Hill - The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill
Ruffhouse/Columbia (1998) (Album)
Kid Ory's Creole Orchestra (As Spike's Seven Pods of Pepper Orchestra) - "Ory's Creole Trombone"
Nordskog (1922) (Single)
The Doobie Brothers - "What A Fool Believes"
Warner Bros. (1978) (Single)
William Bell - "You Don't Miss Your Water"
Stax (1961) (Single)
