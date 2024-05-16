.

Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2024
Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights

Legendary Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver lead guitarist Slash will be performing for three nights next week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate the release of his new album.

Slash will take the late night TV show's stage on Monday, May 20th, Tuesday, May 21st, and Wednesday, May 22nd to perform songs from his all-star blues album "Orgy Of The Damned", which will be hitting stores this Friday, May 17th.

He will also be celebrating the album's arrival on Friday by premiering a music video for the track "Papa Was A Rolling Stone" that features guest vocals from pop star Demi Lovato.

So far fans have had two tastes of the new album with the release of "Oh Well" featuring country music star Chris Stapleton, as well as "Killing Floor" featuring AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Related Stories
Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights

Slash Adds Date To .E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival Tour

Slash To Rock Amoeba Hollywood For Album Release

Slash Rocks Bear McCreary's Epic New Song 'The End Of Tomorrow'

Slash Teams With Chris Stapleton To Cover Fleetwood Mac's 'Oh Well'

News > Slash

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective- Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights- more

Stryper's Oz Fox To Have Another Brain Surgery- Duff McKagan Dealing With Feelings- more

Day In Country

Randy Travis Coming To Famed Ryman Auditorium- Little Feat And Bonnie Raitt Team For 'Long Distance Call'- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials

Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland

Root 66: New Riders of the Purple Sage- Gene Clark- More

Robert Plant, Yes and Willie Nelson Among Stars Coming to Ozarks Amphitheater

Latest News

Ozzy Looks Back At Black Sabbath From His Perspective

Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights

Jinjer Share 'Home Back' Live Video

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Coming To Hulu and Disney+

Geezer Butler's 'INTO THE VOID: From Birth to Black Sabbath-And Beyond' Coming To Paperback

Enuff Z'nuff Share 'New Thing' From Forthcoming 'The 1987 Demos' Album

Watch Sebastian Bach's 'Freedom' Video

Leon Alvarado Announces Pink Floyd Influenced New Album