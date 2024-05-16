Slash To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live For Three Nights

Legendary Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver lead guitarist Slash will be performing for three nights next week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to celebrate the release of his new album.
Slash will take the late night TV show's stage on Monday, May 20th, Tuesday, May 21st, and Wednesday, May 22nd to perform songs from his all-star blues album "Orgy Of The Damned", which will be hitting stores this Friday, May 17th.
He will also be celebrating the album's arrival on Friday by premiering a music video for the track "Papa Was A Rolling Stone" that features guest vocals from pop star Demi Lovato.
So far fans have had two tastes of the new album with the release of "Oh Well" featuring country music star Chris Stapleton, as well as "Killing Floor" featuring AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.
