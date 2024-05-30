L.A. Guns Ink With Cleopatra Records For New Album

(Glass Onyon) Hard rock icons L.A. Guns are thrilled to announce a new partnership with renowned indie label, Cleopatra Records, for the next chapter of their historic career! Vocalist Phil Lewis and founder/guitarist Tracii Guns are set to continue the band's renaissance that began in 2016 and continues to revitalize the band's massive fanbase as never before.
The highly anticipated new studio album will be the first fruit of the band's reunion with Cleopatra Records, a label known for its diverse roster and innovative approach to music production. The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment for L.A. Guns, with a mix of classic members and fresh faces, the band is set to deliver an album that both honors their legacy and explores new creative horizons.
"I'm thrilled to have L.A. Guns back home, completing a full circle journey with them. From my early days printing their t-shirts in my parents' garage-side by side with Guns N' Roses-to now, I am genuinely excited to welcome them home with a new recording contract at Cleopatra Records. It's not just a signing; it's a celebration of our shared history and a promising future together." - Brian Perera, owner Cleopatra Records, Inc.
"Brian and I go back to the '80s when he began in the business making t-shirts. Since then, we have done multitudes of recordings together, including L.A. Guns! Coming back to Brian and Cleopatra's creative environment really feels like coming home now 40 years later and our excitement once again for the future is through the roof! LET'S GO!!!" - Tracii Guns, founding guitarist L.A. Guns
Stay tuned to both the band's and label's social media pages for more news about the album as well as information on the supporting tour!
