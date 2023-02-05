Parker McCollum Releases 'Handle On You' Video

Parker McCollum has released a Jim Wright directed music video for his single, "Handle On You," which is currently in the Top 15 at Country Radio and has surpassed 80 Million global streams since release.
McCollum had this to say about the new clip, "Shot half of the video at a sold out show in my hometown - 20,000 people at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
"Shot the other half at our Family Ranch in East Texas. Seemed like the perfect opportunity to get to come home and showcase, on-camera, the place I love the most while doing what I love to do the most.
"I love this song and wrote it with my buddy Monty Chriswell and I feel like we really kind of went in a different direction with it from my other songs.
"Putting this thing on film and giving the viewers a look into my life at home and on the road was an important visual for me to have to go along with the track.
"So, in short, I love every bit of it and hope the fans dig it. Can't wait for it to be out!" Watch the video below:
