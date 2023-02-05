Singled Out: The Cold Stares' Throw That Stone

The Cold Stares have released their new single, "Throw That Stone", from their forthcoming album, "Voices", and to celebrate we asked Chris Tapp to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Throw That Stone" is really about judgment, or the lack of, and self-reflection. I wrote it with the biblical story of Jesus and the woman who was about to be stoned by the mob. That story, out of many stories in the Bible, really resonated with me as a kid, and I feel like the sentiment is very important in the time we live.

I wrote the song with that story in mind, as well as an old west-type setting in a time where so many people were lynched or hung for crimes they didn't commit. "I'm no different from that prisoner, sitting in that jail," speaks to the mistakes that we all make, and one wrong turn can put us in a situation that normally we wouldn't find ourselves in.

The song was recorded at my studio in Indiana, and I was accompanied by Warren Hood on mandolin and Breanna MacMillan on vocals. Both artists have a great body of work, as well, especially in the bluegrass and roots world, and I felt like they helped nail the haunting vibe of the song.

Hearing is believing.

