The Cold Stares Go Back To Their Roots With 'Horse To Water'

(Prospect PR) The Cold Stares, known for their electrifying blend of blues-rock, have released their latest single, "Horse To Water," the first taste of an exciting slate of new material expected later this year. This new track emerges as a profound reflection on the band's unexpected yet embraced connection to their Southern musical roots, delving deep into themes of resilience, redemption, and the enduring power of personal and musical legacy, all expressed through a contemporary lens that only The Cold Stares can offer.

"After touring the world the last few years, we kept getting the tag 'southern' attached to our music in interviews and press," recalls guitarist/vocalist Chris Tapp. "Being 'southern' was never something we intentionally did or tried to interject, but since we had been labeled as such, I decided to write a series of songs that exemplified what that term meant to me. 'Horse to Water' is a tip of the hat to southern leaning blues rock bands like Bad Company and Skynyrd in the voice of who and where we are today as The Cold Stares."

"Horse To Water" represents a homage to the southern blues rock tradition, channeling the spirit of legendary bands while infusing it with The Cold Stares' unique perspective and sound. "Horse To Water" captivates with its gritty guitar riffs, compelling vocals, and a backbone of robust rhythm, embodying the heart and soul of southern blues rock as seen through the band's eyes.

The release follows the critical acclaim of The Cold Stares' most recent full-length album 'Voices,' an exploration of the band's evolving sound and lineup. 'Voices' highlighted The Cold Stares' ability to blend raw power with emotional depth, showcasing their expansion from a duo to a trio that captures a classic power trio sound. With "Horse To Water," the band continues to explore new dimensions of their music, offering a fresh take on a genre that has influenced them in unexpected ways.

As "Horse To Water"sets the tone for The Cold Stares' next creative phase, the band is also preparing to embark on a tour across the United States and Europe. Featuring stops in cities like Birmingham, AL, Macon, GA, and more, the tour promises to be a showcase of The Cold Stares' incredible energy and musicianship, including the live debut of "Horse To Water."

Since forming in 2012, The Cold Stares have built a reputation for their explosive live shows and a sound that transcends genre boundaries. Composed of Chris Tapp, Brian Mullins, and Bryce Klueh, the band has crafted a series of acclaimed albums that resonate with fans worldwide. Featuring a mix of blues, southern, and hard rock influences, their music has garnered attention across major media, sports networks, and even video games like Cyberpunk 2077. With their latest release, The Cold Stares continue to honor their musical roots while forging ahead with innovative and deeply personal creations.

