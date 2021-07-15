Singled Out: The Cold Stares' Prosecution Blues

The Cold Stares just premiered their new single and video for the track "Prosecution Blues" from their forthcoming album "Heavy Shoes", and to celebrate we asked Chris Tapp to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Knowing we would be doing the record at Sam Phillips Studio in Memphis, I had a few tracks in mind for the record that I thought would specifically work there. "In The Night Time", and "Prosecution Blues" were two of those. We cut the track live, if I remember correctly keeping the first pass.

We wanted it be mean and sway a little, and have a bit of anxiety and mood built in. "Prosecution Blues" is about a scorned lover who decides to prosecute a bit of pay back. I think we've all shared that moment when you feel like saying "Look what you've done to me?". We hadn't done a straight blues before, and in doing so I wanted to make sure we put our stamp on the song and take it somewhere new as well.

Prosecution Blues was an opportunity to tip our hat to some of our heavy Blues influences. I always loved the way that Zeppelin used a Blues as a vehicle to insert metaphors and say things lyrically that were poetic and deeper than the surface layer. That's what we tried to do with Prosecution Blues, and also take that vehicle on a spin through streets that were familiar to us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself below and learn more about the album here

