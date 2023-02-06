.

Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death Says Mick

Keavin Wiggins | 02-06-2023

Fleetwood Mac cofounder Mick Fleetwood said that he believes that the band is "done", following the death of longtime member Christine McVie last year.

Mick made the comments to The Times Sunday on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday night (February 5th), where he was on hand to play tribute to McVie.

"I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris," Fleetwood here. "I'd say we're done, but then we've all said that before. It's sort of unthinkable right now."

The drummer took the stage at the Grammy Awards with Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt to perform one of McVie's most beloved songs, "Songbird", in tribute to the late vocalist and keyboardist.

