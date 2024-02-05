Stevie Nicks Expands 2024 Tour Due To High Demand

Fleetwood Mac legend Stevie Nicks has added twelve additional dates to her 2024 tour plans due to high demand, with new shows added in Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, California, Utah, Colorado, Indiana, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.
Nicks live dates kick off on February 10th in Atlantic City, NJ at the Mark G Etess Arena and wrap up with the previously announced June 21st concert in Chicago, IL at Soldier Field with Billy Joel.
According to the announcement, tickets for the newly added dates are available starting Thursday, February 8 with local presales. General on sale will begin on Friday, February 9 at 10am local time on livenation.com.
STEVIE NICKS 2024 TOUR DATES:
Sat Feb 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - Mark G Etess Arena
Wed Feb 14 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Sat Feb 17 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Wed Feb 21 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sat Feb 24 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live^
Wed Feb 28 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Sun Mar 03 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Wed Mar 06 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena
Sat Mar 09 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium*
Sat May 04 - Charlotte, NC - Lovin' Life Music Fest - First Ward Park+
Tue May 07 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center - JUST ADDED
Fri May 10 - Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino and Resort^ - JUST ADDED
Tue May 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena - JUST ADDED
Sat May 18 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center - JUST ADDED
Tue May 21 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort and Casino - JUST ADDED
Fri May 24 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Festival - Napa Valley Expo+
Mon May 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center - JUST ADDED
Thu May 30 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena - JUST ADDED
Tue Jun 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse - JUST ADDED
Sun Jun 09 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun - JUST ADDED
Wed Jun 12 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena - JUST ADDED
Sat Jun 15 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium - JUST ADDED
Tue Jun 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - JUST ADDED
Fri Jun 21 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*
^ Not a Live Nation Date
* With Billy Joel
+ Festival Date
