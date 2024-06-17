Fleetwood Mac Has No Chance Of Reforming Says Stevie Nicks

Fleetwood Mac appears to be over for good following the tragic death of Christine McVie in 2022, vocalist Stevie Nicks revealed in a new interview where she also shared that she was surprised at the news of McVie's death.
"Without Christine, no can do," Nicks recently told Mojo "There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn't work."
McVie's last performance with Fleetwood Mac occurred in 2019 when the band concluded a tour without longtime member Lindsey Buckingham, who was ousted from the group in 2018. The band went on the road with Crowded House guitarist Neil Finn former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers member Mike Campbell.
She said of the surprise of McVie's death, "It was all stunningly strange because there wasn't any lead-up to it. We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, 'Don't come, because she may not be here tomorrow.' And the next day, she passed away.
"I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her - which definitely would have made her pass away faster," she joked. "But I needed to be with her. And I didn't get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn't get to say goodbye."
