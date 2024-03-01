Lonestar Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 'You Make Loving Fun'

(Milestone) Lonestar, the highly acclaimed and multi-award-winning country group, release their impassioned rendition of "You Make Loving Fun," the notable Fleetwood Mac hit, today.
The song is paired with a vibrant music video - produced and directed by TapeSlate Productions - and a glowing endorsement from Mick Fleetwood who says, "Always a compliment to hear...our songs! Christine will be smiling!"
In addition, the band have officially announced that their new EP, Iconic, Vol. 1, will be released late spring of this year (exact date TBA). The five-song collection is the band's thoughtful homage to some of the industry's legendary female vocalists.
"You Make Loving Fun" arrived with early praise from Taste of Country who raved, "Lonestar offer up stellar Fleetwood Mac cover," while American Songwriter spotlighted the single saying, "Lonestar pumped it up and added their own country-rock flair which turned it into a completely different vibe." Adding: "Where Christine McVie's performance is subdued and soft, the band's new version is loud, fun, and celebratory...overall, 'You Make Loving Fun' is already a great song, but Lonestar injected it with their infectious energy and made it their own. It's an homage to the original, while also being unique enough to create a completely different listening experience."
When recording another band's iconic song, there is always that delicate balance between giving fans what they love about a song yet offering them something new. With "You Make Loving Fun," Lonestar successfully walks that musical tightrope.
Singled Out: Jess Kellie Adams's The Baggage
Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day
Lonestar Share Reimagined Version Of Amazed
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'- Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album- Judas Priest- more
Metallica and Garth Brooks To Rock Elton John and Bernie Taupin Tribute Concert- Slayer, Iron Maiden, Motley Crue, Pantera and Slipknot Lead Aftershock Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, MO's True/False Film Fest
Quick Flicks: Long Story Short - Willie Nelson 90 - Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Overcompensate' Video
Burning Witches Share Video For Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic 'Shot In The Dark'
Foghat Reveal 'Slow Ride' Video From New Live Package
Rhapsody Of Fire 'Challenge The Wind' With New Video
Eddie Van Halen Relationship Main Focus Of Alex Van Halen's 'Brothers'
Collective Soul Celebrating 30th Anniversary With New Album and More
Judas Priest Announce Global 'Invincible Shield' Listening Party
Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer