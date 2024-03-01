Lonestar Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic 'You Make Loving Fun'

(Milestone) Lonestar, the highly acclaimed and multi-award-winning country group, release their impassioned rendition of "You Make Loving Fun," the notable Fleetwood Mac hit, today.

The song is paired with a vibrant music video - produced and directed by TapeSlate Productions - and a glowing endorsement from Mick Fleetwood who says, "Always a compliment to hear...our songs! Christine will be smiling!"

In addition, the band have officially announced that their new EP, Iconic, Vol. 1, will be released late spring of this year (exact date TBA). The five-song collection is the band's thoughtful homage to some of the industry's legendary female vocalists.

"You Make Loving Fun" arrived with early praise from Taste of Country who raved, "Lonestar offer up stellar Fleetwood Mac cover," while American Songwriter spotlighted the single saying, "Lonestar pumped it up and added their own country-rock flair which turned it into a completely different vibe." Adding: "Where Christine McVie's performance is subdued and soft, the band's new version is loud, fun, and celebratory...overall, 'You Make Loving Fun' is already a great song, but Lonestar injected it with their infectious energy and made it their own. It's an homage to the original, while also being unique enough to create a completely different listening experience."

When recording another band's iconic song, there is always that delicate balance between giving fans what they love about a song yet offering them something new. With "You Make Loving Fun," Lonestar successfully walks that musical tightrope.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Jess Kellie Adams's The Baggage

Lonestar Reimagine 'I'm Already There' For Memorial Day

Lonestar Share Reimagined Version Of Amazed

News > Lonestar