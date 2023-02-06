Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards For 'Patient Number 9'

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne won a pair of Grammy Awards for his latest album, "Patient Number 9", during the 2023 edition of the annual event on February 5 in Los Angeles.
The project was honored as "Best Rock Album" ahead of releases by The Black Keys, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Idles, Machine Gun Kelly and Spoon, and the rocker took home the prize for "Best Metal Performance" for the track "Degradation Rules", which features his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi on guitar.
Producer/guitarist Andrew Watt and bassist Robert Trujillo accepted the 2023 awards on Ozzy's behalf. Osbourne's thirteenth album was nominated for four awards, but the record was bested by other projects in the "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Rock Song" categories.
"Patient Number 9" sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of Watt, Trujillo, Zakk Wylde and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Iommi, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.
