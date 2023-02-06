.

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards For 'Patient Number 9'

Bruce Henne | 02-06-2023

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards For 'Patient Number 9' Cover art

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne won a pair of Grammy Awards for his latest album, "Patient Number 9", during the 2023 edition of the annual event on February 5 in Los Angeles.

The project was honored as "Best Rock Album" ahead of releases by The Black Keys, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Idles, Machine Gun Kelly and Spoon, and the rocker took home the prize for "Best Metal Performance" for the track "Degradation Rules", which features his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi on guitar.

Producer/guitarist Andrew Watt and bassist Robert Trujillo accepted the 2023 awards on Ozzy's behalf. Osbourne's thirteenth album was nominated for four awards, but the record was bested by other projects in the "Best Rock Performance" and "Best Rock Song" categories.

"Patient Number 9" sees Osbourne working with a core lineup of Watt, Trujillo, Zakk Wylde and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and guests including Iommi, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, and Chris Chaney of Jane's Addiction.

Read more and watch video of the acceptance speeches here.

Related Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards For 'Patient Number 9'

Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Retirement News

Judas Priest React To Ozzy Osbourne Retiring From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring

Ozzy Osbourne Super Bowl Ad Appearance Previewed

News > Ozzy Osbourne

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards- Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death- more

David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Club Days- Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With New Song- Paul McCartney- more

advertisement
Reviews

Quick Flicks: Creature From Black Lake

Bloodsucking Zombies from Outer Space - 2 Decades of Decay

GETSOME! - Nothing Personal of Course

Heroes & Monsters - Heroes and Monsters

Jared James Nichols - Jared James Nichols

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Grammy Awards For 'Patient Number 9'

Fleetwood Mac Is Done Following Christine's Death Says Mick

Nirvana and Heart Accept Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards

Journey In The Studio For 'Frontiers' 40th Anniversary

Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Come At Me' Video

Crossing Belt Get 'Intoxicated' With New Video

Kelsea Ballerini Headlines New CMT Storytellers

Singled Out: Until The Sun's Hell of a Thing