Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To His Grammy Wins

(SRO) Ozzy Osbourne shared his reaction to winning Grammy Awards for "Best Rock Album" (his first-ever win in the category) and "Best Metal Performance" from his latest album "Patient Number 9"

This marks Osbourne's first solo Grammy wins in nearly 30 years. "I'm one lucky motherfu**er to have won the 'Best Rock Album' Grammy," says OZZY, now a five-time Grammy Award winner. "I was blessed to work with some of the greatest musicians in the world and Andrew Watt as my producer on this album. Winning the 'Best Metal Performance' was equally gratifying being that the song featured my longtime friend and Black Sabbath bandmate, Tony Iommi."



The "Patient Number 9" album earned four Grammy nominations--marking the most nominations Ozzy's ever received for a single album. The nominations included Best Rock Performance: "Patient Number 9," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck"; Best Metal Performance: "Degradation Rules," Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony lommi; Best Rock Song: "Patient Number 9," John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck); and Best Rock Album for Patient Number 9.



The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter previously has won three Grammy Awards and received eight nominations. In 1993 OZZY won a solo Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance for "I Don't Want To Change the World" and two Grammys as a member of Black Sabbath for "Best Metal Performance" in 2000 for "Iron Man" and in 2013 for "Best Metal Performance" for "God Is Dead?" from 13.

