Robert Plant The Band Of Joy To Rock Live from the Artists Den This Friday

AXS TV is celebrating Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant taking the stage with the Band of Joy in "Live from the Artists Den" this Friday, February 10th at 5/4c, by looking back at his 2018 appearance on The Big Interview with Dan Rather.

They shared: He's got fourteen Multi-Platinum albums, five Diamond albums, and countless honors and "Best of" inclusions under his belt. But Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant is still facing toward the future.

"When the whole thing was opening up, there were no charts, there were no maps, there was no structure, there was no conditioning, we were flying by the seat of our pants into this thing," Plant said during his interview with Dan Rather.

"There were many musicians around us, especially from the Bay Area, San Francisco, there were fantastic bands and musical units... but there was no etiquette developed yet, there were no rules, things were being developed, the journey, nobody could plot it. It was just, 'what do we do now?'" Watch the full interview here.

