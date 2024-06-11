Motley Crue's John 5 Shares 'A Hollywood Story' Video

(FR PR) John 5 is giving fans a look into his life and career with a brand-new song called "A Hollywood Story." The track, and accompanying video, details John 5's incredible journey, from picking up his first guitar at the age of 7 to recording acclaimed solo material and touring the world with the likes of Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Rob Halford and - currently - Motley Crue.
Says John 5 of the song, "'A Hollywood Story' is a look back on my career and how lucky I am to have had the experiences that I've had. When you're a little kid, in your room, dreaming of your future, I never could've dreamt of what has happened to me in real life. I'm so appreciative and so happy. So go after your dreams whatever they may be."
The new track comes after the release of the instrumental masterpiece "The Ghost" last October as well as a series of sold-out tour dates in 2023. John 5 will hit the road again this fall on the Strung Out Tour, with special guest Turning Jane, beginning September 1 in Boston, MA and ending October 24 in Novato, CA, with a number of Canadian dates. These new solo appearances will be in addition to John 5's confirmed dates with Mötley Crüe including Summerfest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals. The full itinerary of John 5's fall tour is below; tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14.
