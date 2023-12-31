Elton John and Bernie Taupin In The Studio For Goodbye Yellow Brick Road's 50th Anniversary - 2023 In Review

Elton John and Bernie Taupin In The Studio For Goodbye Yellow Brick Road's 50th Anniversary was a top 23 story of Sept 2023: The 50th anniversary of Elton John's blockbuster "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Here is the synopsis for the episode from Redbeard: The human dynamo Elton John and his crack live band completed what has to be a world record-setting 300+ concert multi-year epic international trek. Entitled Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, Elton John concluded more than a half century of performing at the highest level, using any metric you choose. This fond farewell points to the October golden anniversary of the release of the masterpiece Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, which is a virtual greatest hits package unto itself.

With my guests Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin, the 1973 double album contained "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road", "Bennie and the Jets","Saturday Night's All Right for Fighting","Harmony", and the original "Candle in the Wind". And that's just in this first part one of two hours! Ranked at #91 on Rolling Stone magazines Top 500 Albums of All Time, the worldwide sales are over twenty million. Stream the episode here.

