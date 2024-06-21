Adam Lambert Delivers Fiery New Song 'CVNTY'

(fcc) Adam Lambert releases "CVNTY," an empowering revenge anthem of fierce self-assurance from his hedonistic and unfiltered EP AFTERS arriving July 19 via The Orchard. The fiery kiss-off anthem marks the first time Adam has produced vocals himself.
"CVNTY" is all about owning your power, turning heads, and leaving a lasting impression. With lyrics that cut deep, it tells the story of a love so intense it could bring a city to its knees, only to end with unapologetic independence and the sweet taste of revenge.
Of the song, Adam says: "The songs on AFTERS are all about desire and connection, but what about when things don't work out and a lover messes up? 'CVNTY' recalls running into an ex at a party and feeling empowered enough to tell them they lost their chance, and feeling like you look damn good as you do!"
