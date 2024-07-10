Adam Lambert Reveals 'AFTERS' Track Details

(fcc) Adam Lambert reveals the track listing for AFTERS as the hype continues to build around his hedonistic and unfiltered EP set for a July 19 release via The Orchard.

An exploration of sexuality and liberation, AFTERS captures the essence of modern queer culture with pulsating beats and sultry lyrics. Advance tracks already setting the pace for Lambert's most liberated body of work to-date include "CVNTY," the fiery kiss off anthem marking his debut as a vocal producer.

Lambert has been fittingly previewing the EP while hosting untamed AFTERparties vibrantly worshiping queer culture on both coasts leading up to release. Most recently, he teamed up with New York nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch whose iconic On Top party celebrated AFTERS with trendy guests including DJ Griffin Maxwell Brooks and Age of Aquaria (RuPaul's Drag Race). Back in Los Angeles, Lambert took West Hollywood's nightlife scene to new heights following his WeHo Pride performance that captivated all in attendance. Notable LA guests included Kesha, Gottmik (RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars), Kevin McHale (Glee), and Valentina (RuPaul's Drag Race).

AFTERS TRACK LISTING

1. DEEP HOUSE

2. WET DREAM

3. CVNTY

4. NECK

5. LUBE

6. FACE

