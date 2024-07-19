Adam Lambert Doesn't Hold Back With 'AFTERS' EP

(fcc) Adam Lambert unleashes his most liberated and unfiltered body of work today with daring new dance-centric EP AFTERS via The Orchard. "With AFTERS, I finally feel like I'm creating exactly what I want without holding back," says Lambert. "I've never felt more empowered and confident in myself and my artist. I hope anyone who listens to this EP feels as liberated and fearless as I did when creating it."
Of his inspirations for the EP, Lambert previously shared: "Creating AFTERS has been such a liberating experience as I chose to craft an EP of house music that's unapologetically queer and sex positive. I throw many house parties and my aim was to create a soundtrack inspired by wild nights, giving a voice to our communities' hedonistic desires and exploits. Feeling more confident than ever, I wanted to get shamelessly raw and real with the listener. AFTERS is meant to make you move, sweat, fantasize and connect!"
Featured on the EP is the focus track, "NECK," that dives deep into primal desires and raw passion. A mix of intensity and sensuality, "NECK" is more than a song - it's an invitation to experience the wild side of desire and boldly explore carnal instincts and uninhibited pleasure.
Prior to release, Lambert offered fans a taste of the EP with three tracks that caught the attention of fans and critics alike: "CVNTY," the fiery kiss off anthem marking his debut as a vocal producer, the hypnotic and longing "WET DREAM," that details how it feels when a 'homo takes it home,' and "LUBE," a pulsating track that is as direct as it is oozing with sensuality.
Adam Lambert Reveals 'AFTERS' Track Details
