Adam Lambert Previews New EP With Stream Of Two Songs

(fcc) Adam Lambert provides the first taste of his hedonistic and unfiltered new EP AFTERS, ahead of its July 19 arrival via The Orchard, with today's release of two seductive new songs "Lube" and "Wet Dream."
Both perfect for the dance floor, "Lube" is a pulsating track that is as direct as it is oozing with sensuality, and "Wet Dream" is a hypnotic and longing song detailing how it feels when a 'homo takes it home.' This marks "Wet Dream's" official release today following its underground debut earlier this year when Adam surprise dropped it online as a special treat for his fans to tease his next era.
"'Wet Dream' and 'Lube' are the perfect tracks to kick off the AFTERS EP experience, said Adam. "I created both of these songs with dear friends and the writing sessions were full of laughter and joy. The freedom with which we wrote these lyrics is evidence of a new chapter in my artistry where I refuse to edit or filter myself. Both songs are about connection, and fearlessly turning fantasy into reality."
Of his inspirations for the EP, Adam shared, "Creating AFTERS has been such a liberating experience as I chose to craft an EP of house music that's unapologetically queer and sex positive. I throw many house parties and my aim was to create a soundtrack inspired by wild nights, giving a voice to our communities' hedonistic desires and exploits. Feeling more confident than ever, I wanted to get shamelessly raw and real with the listener. AFTERS is meant to make you move, sweat, fantasize and connect!"
