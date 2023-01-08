Brit Taylor Releasing 'Ain't A Hard Livin' This Week

Promo photo courtesy Evolution PR

(Evolution PR) Kentucky-born singer/songwriter Brit Taylor has announced that she will be releasing her new single "Ain't A Hard Livin' " on January 13th, followed by her sophomore album "Kentucky Blue" on February 3rd.

Another Taylor original, "Ain't A Hard Livin' ," is a semi-autobiographical tune that combines fiddles and real life into a fresh new song with just a touch of '60s rock and dose of country twang. It is the final pre-release from her highly anticipated Sturgill Simpson/David Ferguson-produced album, Kentucky Blue. She will then hit the road, sharing Kentucky Blue with audiences across the South as well as at the highly publicized Railbird Music Festival and Schellraiser Festival this summer.

"I feel like 2022 has lasted about four years," Taylor said. "It's been a lot of hard work, and I know the hardest work is just beginning. In truth, the hardest part for me has just been the waiting. I am so excited to finally release this new music. Sitting on it since we recorded it has been pure torture. I can't wait to get the music out there and hit the road!"

Taylor recorded the singles and her new album in late 2021 at the Clement Recording Studio (formerly The Cowboy Arms Hotel and Recording Spa) with Simpson and Ferguson. Last year, Taylor pre-released three singles from the album as well as a Christmas duet with Mike and the Moonpies. She also toured in support of Blackberry Smoke, Kelsey Waldon, Dwight Yoakam, Alabama and Ian Noe as well as headlining her own shows.

