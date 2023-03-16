Brit Taylor Honored By State Of Kentucky

Photo courtesy Evolution PR

(Evolution PR) As part of the successful launch of her sophomore album Kentucky Blue a little over a month ago, singer/songwriter and Kentucky native Brit Taylor has scored a number of career wins including landing on two charts, receiving an honor by the Kentucky House of Representatives, heading to the Grand Ole Opry for her debut on March 22, landing slots on five major music festivals this summer and joining Brett Cobb's spring tour later this month.

Kentucky Blue, produced by Grammy winners Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums chart and has climbed to No. 18 on Americana Music's Albums chart. Kentucky Blue's success follows the praise garnered by her 2020 album, Real Me, which was greeted with critical acclaim and opened as the highest ranking debut album at No. 37 on the AMA/CDX Radio Chart.

"It has been a wild whirlwind of a month," Taylor said. "It is all so exciting. Touring and sharing my music with fans has been my dream, and now there have been two great big bucket list items in one month - having a top 20 release and an invite to the Grand Ole Opry. I am just so thankful and so blessed."

The Eastern Kentucky native, who remains firmly rooted in her Appalachian heritage while boldly plowing her own new ground, sings and writes about what she knows in Kentucky Blue's 10 original songs and that honesty lead to an Official Citation of Achievement from the Kentucky House of Representatives. The award, presented at the State Capitol by Representative John Banton applauded "the phenomenal young performer for her many outstanding accomplishments" on the "auspicious occasion of the release of her sophomore album 'Kentucky Blue' ", citing her "extraordinary achievement within the performing arts." Governor Andy Beshear, in a letter to Taylor, congratulated her on the release of Kentucky Blue and her invitation to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, saying, "As a native Kentuckian, born in the shadow of the Country Music Highway, you learned to follow your dreams. Instead of quitting when things became difficult, you persevered. These life lessons will carry you far in your career."

"I've lived in Nashville for almost as long as I lived in my home state of Kentucky," says Taylor. "But anytime anyone ask me where I'm from my answer is always and will always be East Kentucky. I'm so honored to receive this citation from the place who made me me."

Taylor's heady take on classic country - with its blend of traditional, outlaw, bluegrass, and even a touch of countrypolitian - is uniquely her, reflecting the music she loves. The songs highlight the triumphs and struggles of working women and everyday life. They are real, they are heartfelt, and they are relatable. American Songwriter called the album "the welcome mat to her life ... Over 10 tracks, listeners are reintroduced to the star with songs as equally fun and fiery." It's music from her soul.

Listen to Kentucky Blue here.

Related Stories

Brit Taylor Releasing 'Ain't A Hard Livin' This Week

Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicates OBE To Taylor Hawkins

More Brit Taylor News