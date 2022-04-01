.

Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicates OBE To Taylor Hawkins

Michael Angulia | 04-01-2022

Foo Fighters Social media capture
Queen legend Roger Taylor has dedicated his OBE (Order Of The British Empire award) to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away last week at the age of 50.

The band shared this comment from Roger, "My whole family and his whole family were very close. He was, my wife, called him, sunshine in human form. He was the most wonderful man and I can't quite believe that I'm not going to see him again."

They also reported, "Roger received his honour today at Windsor Castle from the Prince of Wales and spoke afterward saying Taylor was one of his 'very greatest friends' and would 'love to' dedicate his award to Taylor."

