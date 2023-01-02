Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose (2022 In Review)

Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: One of the highlights to Carrie Underwood's recently launched The Demin & Rhinestones North American Tour is her cover of the Guns N' Roses classic "Welcome To The Jungle".
Earlier this year, Carrie surprised fans at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Ca when she brought out Axl Rose to join her to perform the Guns N' Roses hits "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Paradise City".
Underwood explained how that special guest appearance took place during a recent chat with Rolling Stones. She said, "It was many years in the making. I've been covering Guns N' Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least.
"I had asked before if he would ever come sing, or if I could come to him somewhere. We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened but for various reasons it wasn't the right time.
"But [for Stagecoach] I asked. I sent him an e-mail and said, 'We're so close to you,' and explained the why and what he meant to me. The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me.
"I was, like, 'How is he doing the things that he's doing?' So I told him all that... and he came! We had rehearsals and everything went very smoothly. It was easy for all of us to be around each other. Hopefully he had a good time."
