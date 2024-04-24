Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, ALABAMA Lead Kickoff Jam Lineup

(Campbell Entertainment Group) Panama City Beach, Florida has been a constant buzz since Kickoff Jam with headliners Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, ALABAMA and 12 other hit artists was announced last week. Tickets for the three-day festival celebrating five decades of Country music and five decades of Panama City Beach August 30 - September 1, 2024 are currently on sale exclusively at KickoffJamPCB.com.
Night one of Kickoff Jam will be headlined by supergroup ALABAMA with a special appearance by Randy Travis on Friday, August 30. Jamey Johnson, Tyler Farr, Gavin Adcock, Pam Tillis and Catie Offerman round out the night.
Saturday, August 31 will be headlined by 8-time GRAMMY® award winner Carrie Underwood, preceded by NEEDTOBREATHE, Lauren Alaina, Restless Road, Carter Faith and Kayley Green.
Sunday, September 1 will see Allie Colleen, Mackenzie Carpenter, Rhett Akins, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Randy Houser perform before Garth Brooks hits the stage.
