Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and ALABAMA Lead Kickoff Jam Lineup

(Campbell Entertainment Group) Panama City Beach, Florida was incorporated in 1970, and the popular panhandle destination will celebrate five decades of Country music on the beach with the special Kickoff Jam headlined by Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, and ALABAMA August 30 - September 1, 2024. A total of 18 acts, including four Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, representing over 50 years of Country hits will perform at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach.

Presented by the producers of Gulf Coast Jam Presented by Jim Beam, three-day passes ranging from $299 to $1399 will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Central on April 24, 2024 at KickoffJamPCB.com. Financing plans are available.

"I've been doing this for 40 years, and without question, this is the biggest show we've ever put on," said Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "We're excited to celebrate five decades of Country music in Panama City Beach!"

TuneIn.com, home of live sports, up-to-the-minute news, curated music, millions of podcasts, and over 120,000 streaming radio stations, has signed on as the official media sponsor for Kickoff Jam. Tailgate Radio, TuneIn's official gameday party station, will celebrate the channel's one-year anniversary while kicking off college football that weekend. Storme Warren, popular host of TuneIn's The Big 615, will be on hand to host the weekend's festivities.

"It's such a great honor to be a part of bringing the biggest names in Country music right here to our beautiful beaches," said Kickoff Jam COO Mark Sheldon. "It's our vision to not only support the local community, but to show the country how proud we are of our heritage and Country music in Panama City Beach."

Night one of Kickoff Jam will be headlined by supergroup ALABAMA with a special appearance by Randy Travis on Friday, August 30. Jamey Johnson, Tyler Farr, Gavin Adcock, Pam Tillis and Catie Offerman round out the night.

Saturday, August 31 will be headlined by 8-time GRAMMY award winner Carrie Underwood, preceded by NEEDTOBREATHE, Lauren Alaina, Restless Road, Carter Faith and Kayley Green.

Sunday, September 1 will see Allie Colleen, Mackenzie Carpenter, Rhett Akins, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Randy Houser perform before Garth Brooks hits the stage.

