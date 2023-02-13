Chris and Rich Robinson's Brothers of a Feather, Nickel Creek Added to MerleFest

The Black Crowes' Chris and Rich Robinson's side-project, Brothers of a Feather, Nickel Creek, and Tommy Emmanuel lead the lineup additions to this year's MerleFest.

The lead the final round of artists announced for the 35th annual festival that will be taking place on April 27th through 30th on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

They are joined by Ali McGuirk, Bella White, Ben Chapman, The Biscuit Eaters, The Brothers Young, The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray, Della Mae, Gravity Check Juggling, Henhouse Prowlers, High Road, Holt & Cabe, John Jorgensen Bluegrass Band, John Paul White, Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, Pretty Little Goat, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Songs From the Road Band, Southbound 77, and Taylon Hope.

The previously announced performers include Andy May, The Avett Brothers, Banknotes, Black Opry Revue, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jerry Douglas, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Maren Morris, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, Pete & Joan Wernick, Peter Rowan, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Sam Bush, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson, and Wayne Henderson.

