Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker Added To MerleFest

(IVPR) Little Feat, Marcus King, Tanya Tucker, and more have been added to the 2023 lineup MerleFest which will be taking place on April 27-30, 2023, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

They will be joining the headliners like The Avett Brothers and Maren Morris and more for the 35th installment of the festival that will be hiting the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro.

, MerleFest attendees will have the chance to see boogie-rock masters Little Feat, next-generation guitar slinger Marcus King, living country music legend Tanya Tucker, Miko Marks' blend of country, blues, southern rock and gospel, and many more take to the festival's multiple weekend stages.

2023's event will also honor Doc Watson's 100th birthday year. To celebrate the historic milestone event, organizers intend to feature MerleFest's unique history and present unique collaborations to honor the festival's founding folk icon. From the flatbed trailer stage at the 1988 Eddy Merle Watson Memorial Festival to today, and looking into the future, MerleFest will continue to draw fans from all over the world to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains each spring to make music, moments, and memories together.

In addition to those mentioned above, the following bands and artists have been added to the MerleFest 2023 lineup: AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Alison Brown, Andy Cohen, Anna Lynch, Bee Taylor, Brothers Comatose, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, Cole Chaney, Compton & Newberry, Dom Flemons, I Draw Slow, Lightnin' Wells, The Local Honeys, Nigel Wearne, Stillhouse Junkies, Taylor Rae, Terry Baucom's Dukes of Drive, Todd Albright, Tommy Prine, Yasmin Williams, and The Youngers.

These newly-added artists will join MerleFest's previously-announced lineup: The Avett Brothers, Maren Morris, Black Opry Revue, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Peter Rowan, Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, Donna the Buffalo, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Jim Lauderdale, Joe Smothers, Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch's Kitchen, Pete & Joan Wernick, Presley Barker, Roy Book Binder, Scythian, T. Michael Coleman, The InterACTive Theater of Jef, The Waybacks, Tony Williamson, and Wayne Henderson.

