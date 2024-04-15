MerleFest 2024 App Released As Event Approaches

(VLPR) The countdown is on! MerleFest is almost here. With just one week to go until music fans from all walks of life gather for the annual springtime pilgrimage to Wilkesboro, NC, the anticipation is as palpable as ever.

As an enthusiastic crew of staff and volunteers make the final preparations for this year's event, first timers and longtime attendees alike are busy reviewing the recently-announced stage schedules, downloading the official MerleFest mobile app here, and planning their ideal, music-filled weekend.

Next weekend, April 25-28, marks MerleFest's 36th festival, and there is no shortage of fun to look forward to. With world class performances by headlining acts Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, and Nickel Creek; returning appearances by MerleFest fixtures Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, and John Cowan, to name a few; awe-inspiring youth talent à la the Acoustic Kids Showcase; The Waybacks' legendary Album Hour; and jam opportunities for pickers of all levels, the 2024 installment of MerleFest promises to deliver an experience that is nothing short of unforgettable.

There are only a few days left to take part in the fourth annual MerleFest Mega Raffle in support of the Wilkes Community College scholarship fund. Over $140,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded, and ONLY 3,000 tickets will be sold, so act quickly! Raffle ticket holders do not have to be present to win, with the live drawing taking place Sunday, April 28, at the MerleFest Raffle/Silent Auction Tent at 2:00 p.m. Winners will be notified via email and phone to confirm the prize. Raffle tickets are $100 each and include two entries to the MerleFest Mega Raffle drawings.

