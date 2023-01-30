Coldplay Add Dates To North American Music Of The Spheres Tour

Promo photo courtesy Atlantic Records

(Atlantic Records) Due to overwhelming fan demand, Coldplay have announced additional second shows in Vancouver, San Diego, and Los Angeles for their Music Of The Spheres World Tour.

The newly-added shows take place at Vancouver's BC Place on September 23, San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium on September 28, and Los Angeles' Rose Bowl on October 1.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly-added dates will go on sale starting Monday, January 30 at 10AM PT on Ticketmaster.com. Support will be provided by the multi-Grammy winning H.E.R and fast-rising New Jersey artist 070 Shake.

Last week, Coldplay helped celebrate the 20th anniversary of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live - having appeared on the very first show two decades ago - by delivering an amazing rooftop performance of "Clocks", featuring a guest appearance from Kimmel himself. The band will also perform on the upcoming episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live on February 4.

Music Of The Spheres 2023 West Coast Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA - Lumen Field (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

22: Vancouver, BC - BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

23: Vancouver, BC - BC Place (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) - NEW SHOW

27: San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

28: San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) - NEW SHOW

30: Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake)

OCTOBER

1: Los Angeles, CA - Rose Bowl (Support: H.E.R. + 070 Shake) - NEW SHOW





