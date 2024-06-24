Coldplay To Broadcast Glastonbury Set World Wide

(Atlantic) For the first time, the BBC will livestream Glastonbury headline performances to a global audience from this year's festival, with Coldplay's 2024 set on Saturday, June 29 available to view live on the recently relaunched BBC.com, from 9.45-11.45pm BST (4.45-6.45pm ET). The performance will remain available on demand globally for 10 days after the live broadcast.

On Friday, Coldplay released their new single, feelslikeimfallinginlove, which quickly reached Number One on the global iTunes chart, and has already hit 6m streams on Spotify. The track - described by NME as "euphoric". The song's official music video is expected soon.

feelslikeimfallinginlove is the first single to be taken from Coldplay's upcoming tenth album, Moon Music, which is out October 4, 2024. The album, which was announced earlier this week, will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record).

