Coldplay To Broadcast Glastonbury Set World Wide

(Atlantic) For the first time, the BBC will livestream Glastonbury headline performances to a global audience from this year's festival, with Coldplay's 2024 set on Saturday, June 29 available to view live on the recently relaunched BBC.com, from 9.45-11.45pm BST (4.45-6.45pm ET). The performance will remain available on demand globally for 10 days after the live broadcast.
On Friday, Coldplay released their new single, feelslikeimfallinginlove, which quickly reached Number One on the global iTunes chart, and has already hit 6m streams on Spotify. The track - described by NME as "euphoric". The song's official music video is expected soon.
feelslikeimfallinginlove is the first single to be taken from Coldplay's upcoming tenth album, Moon Music, which is out October 4, 2024. The album, which was announced earlier this week, will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record).
Coldplay Stream New Single 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'
Coldplay Announce New Album 'Moon Music'
Coldplay to Premiere 'Music of the Spheres: Live at River Plate' on Veeps For Free
Coldplay Kick Off North American Tour Leg
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America- Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- more
Scott Weiland's Widow Reveals 'Truth' About His Death- Willie Nelson Forced To Miss Launch Of Outlaw Music Festival Tour- more
Zach Bryan Celebrating July 4th With New Album Release- Stephen Wilson Jr. Announces Fall Headline Tour- more
Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024
Sites and Sounds: Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Ghost's 'Rite Here Rite Now' Becomes Highest-Grossing Hard Rock Cinema Event In North America
Imagine Dragons To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Record Companies Bring Landmark Cases for Responsible AI
Craig Finn Announces This Is What It Looks Like: Solo Songs & Stories Tour Dates
Gibson Custom Announces Jeff Beck Limited-Edition Sunburst Les Paul
Empire Of The Sun Announces First North American Headline Shows In Five Years
Wage War Announce Fall 2024 Headline Tour
Delain Announces 2025 North American Headline Tour