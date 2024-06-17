Coldplay Announce New Album 'Moon Music'

(Atlantic) Coldplay have today announced the release of their highly-anticipated tenth album, Moon Music. The record will land in stores and on streaming services on October 4, 2024.

The album's first single, feelslikeimfallinginlove, will be released globally on

Friday, June 21. The band performed the song for the first time last night during their sold out stadium show at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

Moon Music, which was produced by Max Martin, is available to pre-order everywhere now, with a limited number of hand-signed editions available from the official Coldplay Store.

Moon Music is Coldplay's first album since 2021's Music Of The Spheres, which spawned the US Number One single with BTS, My Universe, and was nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. Music Of The Spheres has already accumulated more than four billion streams.

In an effort to reduce waste, the first edition run of Moon Music (both EcoRecord LP and EcoCD) will be strictly limited and produced at a higher specification than any future editions. All First Edition EcoRecord LP products will be individually numbered.

Moon Music is available to pre-order now in four physical formats, all clearly marked as First Edition, with all EcoRecord rPET LP products individually numbered:

Standard EcoCD

Standard EcoRecord LP

Notebook Edition EcoCD

Notebook Edition EcoRecord LP + EcoCD

The Notebook Edition (EcoCD and EcoRecord LP) comes as a casebound hardback book. The book is a faithful replica of Chris Martin's original studio notebook, featuring 28 pages of unseen notes, lyrics and illustrations from the album's writing and recording process. The Notebook Edition also includes additional voice notes and demos from the album's recording sessions, providing a special insight into the music's development.

All formats are available to pre-order now on the band's Official Store, with a limited number of hand-signed versions available, at store.coldplay.com.

