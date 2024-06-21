Coldplay Stream New Single 'feelslikeimfallinginlove'

(Atlantic) Coldplay have today released their new single, feelslikeimfallinginlove. The track, produced by Max Martin, is available to stream worldwide. feelslikeimfallinginlove is the first song to be released from the band's upcoming new album, Moon Music, out October 4, 2024.

The album, which was announced earlier this week, will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record).

Next Saturday, June 29th, Coldplay will headline Glastonbury Festival for a record fifth time. Stream the new single below:

