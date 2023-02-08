Depeche Mode Confirm Support For North American Tour

(Live Nation) Depeche Mode has confirmed Kelly Lee Owens and Stella Rose & The Dead Language will join as support for the first leg of the eagerly anticipated Memento Mori World Tour.

Kelly Lee Owens will open the nearly all tour dates, with the exception of New York's Madison Square Garden, which will feature support from Stella Rose & The Dead Language.

Additional North American shows will be announced in the very near future. For further information on tour routing and ticket sales, please go to depechemode.com.



The Memento Mori Tour will be Depeche Mode's 19th tour and their first in over five years. The tour begins one day before the release of its namesake, Memento Mori. Depeche Mode's 15th studio album, Memento Mori will be released worldwide March 24 via Columbia Records.



MEMENTO MORI NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

March 23 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL - United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

