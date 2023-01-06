Eagles have added six additional concerts for their ongoing Hotel California Tour, that features the band playing the iconic album in its entirety, along with a second set of their greatest hits.
The special shows see the group playing the full album accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The trek now features the new stops in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, as well as Columbus, SC, Knoxville, Greensboro and Newark.
Hotel California 2023 Tour Dates will kick off on February 17th in Lincoln, CA at the Thunder Valley Casino, and currently run through Newark stop on April 7th at the Prudential Center. See the dates below:
02/17 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino
02/19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
02/21 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
02/24 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
02/25 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena
03/01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
03/03 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
03/25 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
03/28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
03/30 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
04/01 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
04/04 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum
04/07 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour- Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour- more
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Sharon Osbourne's Medical Emergency A Mystery- AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer- Paul Di'Anno- more
Ozzy, Axl, Halford, Dio Among RS's Greatest Singers Of All Time- Slipknot's 'Look Outside Your Window' Project May Be Released This Year- more
Bob Dylan Sees Profound Meaning In Guns N' Roses Star's Song- Billy Idol To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour
Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour
Nirvana, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson Lead Grammy Lifetime achievement Honorees
U2's Bono Announces Additional Stories Of Surrender Dates
Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79 (2022 In Review)
Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic (2022 In Review)
Neal Schon Suggests Journey Reunite With Gregg Rolie (2022 In Review)
Megadeth Celebrated Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction With Special Cover (2022 In Review)