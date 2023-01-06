Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour

Eagles have added six additional concerts for their ongoing Hotel California Tour, that features the band playing the iconic album in its entirety, along with a second set of their greatest hits.

The special shows see the group playing the full album accompanied by an orchestra and choir. The trek now features the new stops in Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida, as well as Columbus, SC, Knoxville, Greensboro and Newark.

Hotel California 2023 Tour Dates will kick off on February 17th in Lincoln, CA at the Thunder Valley Casino, and currently run through Newark stop on April 7th at the Prudential Center. See the dates below:

02/17 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino

02/19 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

02/21 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

02/24 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

02/25 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

03/01 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

03/03 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

03/25 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/28 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

03/30 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

04/01 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

04/04 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

04/07 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

