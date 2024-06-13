The Eagles Going Vegas For SPHERE Residency

(HAC) The Eagles have announced a residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas featuring eight shows over four exclusive weekends from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Oct. 19. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide.
These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.
Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. To ensure that tickets get directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, June 18 at 10 AM PT. A Live Nation presale begins Thursday, June 20 at 10 AM PT. The general on-sale will begin Friday, June 21 at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.com.
Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience. Vibee presale packages go on sale beginning tomorrow, Friday, June 14 at 10 AM PT at Eagles.vibee.com.
Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available, Tuesday, June 18, at 10 AM PT at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.
EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:
Friday, September 20
Saturday, September 21
Friday, September 27
Saturday, September 28
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
