Fitz and The Tantrums' 'Moneymaker' Remixed By Phantogram

(Elektra) Fitz and The Tantrums have shared a visualizer video for an official remix of their current single "Moneymaker" from New York duo Phantogram.
"Moneymaker" is the current single off Fitz and The Tantrums' brand new studio album Let Yourself Free, which was released in November. Fitz and The Tantrums rang in the new year with a trio of high-profile television performances in support of the album. In just four short days, the band appeared at the 2022 Orange Bowl halftime show, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023, and the opening spectacular of the 2023 Rose Parade.
Surrounding the release of Let Yourself Free, the band also delivered unforgettable performances of the album's tracks on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, and Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Later this month, Fitz and The Tantrums will embark on their Let Yourself Free Tour of North America. The 17-city trek will kick off on January 21 in Portland, OR, visit major markets across the US, and wrap on February 16 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Special guest BabyJake will provide support. Tickets for all dates are on sale now.
Let Yourself Free follows Fitz and The Tantrums' 2019 album All the Feels, which featured the top 10 hit "I Just Wanna Shine" and was supported by national television appearances on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, and Live with Kelly and Ryan. In 2021, Fitz and The Tantrums' frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick released his first-ever solo album Head Up High under the moniker FITZ. FITZ performed the album's infectious title track on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Good Morning America.
Let Yourself Free Tour Dates
January 21st, 2023 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
January 22nd, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
January 24th, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
January 25th, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
January 27th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
January 28th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort
January 31st, 2023 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
February 2nd, 2023 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater
February 3rd, 2023 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
February 4th, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
February 6th, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
February 8th, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
February 10th, 2023 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
February 11th 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
February 13th, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
February 14th, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
February 16th, 2023 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
