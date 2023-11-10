Fitz and The Tantrums Get Festive With 'Perfect Holiday' EP

(Elektra) Just in time for the holiday season, multi-platinum band Fitz and The Tantrums have released their new EP Perfect Holiday. For the EP, the musicians wrote and recorded five holiday anthems, infusing them with a joyous Fitz and The Tantrums twist that captures the spirit of the season. Perfect Holiday is available beginning today via Elektra.

About the EP, Fitz and The Tantrums' frontman Michael "Fitz" Fitzpatrick shares, "In this band, we all love the holidays. It's a time for us to celebrate with our families, and the family we've forged together over these last 15 years as a band. And there's no better way for us to celebrate than writing songs! This was one of the most fun experiences we've ever had in the studio. We hope you all enjoy these songs this holiday season!" Stream it here.

To celebrate the release of the Perfect Holiday EP, Fitz and The Tantrums will return to network television to perform the EP's lead single "Give Love This Year" on The Talk on December 11. Tune in to CBS at 2:00pm ET/1:00pm PT to catch their unforgettable performance.

