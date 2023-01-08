Jacksonville, FL based rockers Fortune Child have released a music video for their latest single, "All I Wanna Know," which was mixed / engineered by Ben McLeod (All Them Witches).
The group had this to say about the new track, "All I Wanna Know" is the next step towards what we feel is becoming our new sound. It holds true to our Rock roots, but there's also a bit of a sonic expedition in the mid section, and the visual that goes along with the video hints at that as well.
"We've got a lot of genre-bending in our future and we feel like this is our first real leap in that direction as a trio." Watch the video below:
Fortune Child Reveal 'Fool Me Once' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Fortune Child's Tie The Line
Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'- more
Metallica Revisit Black Album Era With Streaming Series- Guns N' Roses, Roger Waters, Iron Maiden Top 20 Tours- more
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Date To The World Tour- Eagles Add New Stops To Hotel California Tour- more
Iron Maiden Being Honored by Royal Mail- Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour- more
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Steve Perry Drops Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks
Bret Michaels Announces Throw Back Single 'Back In The Day'
Chase Rice Takes 'I Hate Cowboys' To Good Morning America and Shares Video
The Subways Announce Special Record Release Shows
Fortune Child Release 'All I Wanna Know' Video
Nonpoint Announce Twisted Wizard of Oz Themed Tour
Fitz and The Tantrums' 'Moneymaker' Remixed By Phantogram
Brit Taylor Releasing 'Ain't A Hard Livin' This Week