Fortune Child Release 'All I Wanna Know' Video

Single art

Jacksonville, FL based rockers Fortune Child have released a music video for their latest single, "All I Wanna Know," which was mixed / engineered by Ben McLeod (All Them Witches).

The group had this to say about the new track, "All I Wanna Know" is the next step towards what we feel is becoming our new sound. It holds true to our Rock roots, but there's also a bit of a sonic expedition in the mid section, and the visual that goes along with the video hints at that as well.

"We've got a lot of genre-bending in our future and we feel like this is our first real leap in that direction as a trio." Watch the video below:

