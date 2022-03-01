Singled Out: Fortune Child's Tie The Line

Cover art

Fortune Child are gearing up to release their new album, "Close To The Sun" on March 1st and to celebrate Jon Ward tells us about the track, Tie The Line", which will be on the record. Here is the story:

"Tie The Line" is a bit different from any of the other songs on our upcoming album, "Close To The Sun." It's the longest song on the record, has the most dynamic ups and downs, and the most musical overdubs and extra additions. Originally, it started out as two separate songs. The intro guitar riff and the heavy slide riff that comes in later for the chorus - these were originally separate song ideas that we started trying to write individually. They were in the same key, and somewhere along the line one of us had the idea that the two riffs might fit well in the same song together, if we found the right way to connect them. Once we had that idea, the whole thing kind of took off. I think that combination is why we ended up with the song's big dynamic contrast - the intro was mysterious and tribal sounding, while the chorus riff was thick and aggressive.

We started focusing in on this kind of dramatic desert vibe, and I think that's where Christian's mind got going for the lyrics. It conjures the image of a lonely traveler in the desert, and the four basic elements of the scene - "sun high," "moon low," "winds cry," "earth shakes."

The final climax of the song includes two acoustic guitars - a six string and a twelve string - layered on top of Buddy's main electric guitar. It gives the song's final section an expansive, wide and shimmering texture that is unique from any of the other songs on the record.

"Tie The Line" is one of our favorites to play live, and we couldn't be more pleased about how the studio version came out. We are also very excited to offer a version of the song in Dolby Atmos - specially mixed by one of our engineers and mentors, David Frangioni. We can't wait for the world to hear it.

